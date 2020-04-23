Also report coronavirus cases if the vessel in question has left Rotterdam

Our request to you, as the ship’s agent, is to also notify our nautical service providers (pilots, linesmen), terminal operators and other suppliers that have boarded one of your ships during its call on Rotterdam if a crew member is diagnosed with the coronavirus after the vessel has left the port of Rotterdam.

Where possible, please also specify the position of the infected crew member, so that the parties involved can assess which members of their workforce may have come in contact with him or her in the port of Rotterdam.

We respectfully ask all ship’s agents to cooperate with this measure to limit the further spread of the coronavirus.

The Association of Rotterdam Shipbrokers and Agents (VRC) will provide its members with further information on this matter via a circular letter, promises VRC Chair Kees Groeneveld.

Source: Port Of Rotterdam