Alu Design and Modell Møbler combine to create the industry’s first ‘bow to stern’ premium seating supplier.

In a deal financed by Scuderia AS, Alu Design, a leading provider of high-performance pilot chairs has acquired Modell Møbler, a manufacturer of high-end marine furniture.

The new company, operating under the name “Seat Innovation”, serves as an umbrella organization to manage the design, production, marketing, sale and delivery of Alu Design and Modell Møbler seating solutions. Funding for the transaction was provided by Scuderia AS, a privately-held company in Kristiansand, Norway.

According to Einar Ulrichsen, CEO of Seat Innovation, the synergies between Alu Design and Modell Møbler were hard to miss. “Both brands are recognised by customers and shipyards around the world for excellent service and for developing seating solutions that deliver on quality, innovative design, comfort, solid construction and durability,” he says. “In fact, there are vessels in operation today that have bridge chairs and marine furniture supplied by both companies. Now that we have joined forces, we can offer customers a ‘one stop shop’ for all their marine seating requirements, front to back.

Ulrichsen adds that all Seat Innovation products will be manufactured in a single factory located in Kristiansand, Norway. “By merging production units, we can share design and technical competencies, improve production efficiency and shorten delivery times,” he says. “The transfer of equipment, systems and personnel will be a complex process, but we do not anticipate any delays filling existing or new orders.”

Chief Marketing Officer Frank Robertsen says that by expanding its offering and targeting a broader customer base, Seat Innovation is in a strong position to grow sales. “Alu Design specialises in high-end bridge seating for captains, helmsmen, pilots, crane and ROV operators, while Modell Møbler is a leading supplier of ergonomic chairs, sofas and recliners for passengers and crew,” he explains. “Now operating as a single source supplier, Seat Innovation can deliver complete seating packages to operators of commercial ships, cruise and ferries, offshore rigs, fishing vessels, leisure boats, Navy and Coast Guard fleets, and research vessels. In other words, if it floats, we can provide the seating!”

Both companies have a recognised track record of innovation. With origins that date back to the 1950s, Modell Møbler pioneered injection plastic moulding, a technology that inspired designers around the world, including the Danish designer, Arne Jacobsen, who created the iconic “Egg Chair.” Established in 2008, Alu Design’s futuristic bridge chairs have been featured in television and film action and sci-fi series, including the Star Trek, Transformers and Marvel Cinematic Universe franchises.

For Ulrichsen, creating Seat Innovation will help shipyards, operators and owners to reduce complexity and costs related to managing multiple suppliers. “We are confident that the new organization will not only enable us to streamline the development, production and marketing of ‘bow to stern’ seating solutions but create genuine value for customers,” he says. “Alu Design and Modell Møbler already have a strong market presence but together, we are greater than the sum of our parts!”

