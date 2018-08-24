Alumina 2018 Half-Year Result

ALUMINA LIMITED REPORTS US$286 MILLION PROFIT AFTER TAX

DECLARES FINAL DIVIDEND OF 8.6 US CENTS PER SHARE

Alumina Limited (ASX:AWC) today reported a statutory net profit after tax of US$286.4 million for the half-year to 30 June 2018, a 110% increase on the prior corresponding period .

Alumina has declared an interim, fully franked dividend of 8.6 US cents per share. This compares to a final dividend for 2017 of 9.3 US cents per share and a 2017 interim dividend of 4.2 US cents per share. The dividend reinvestment plan will remain suspended for this dividend.

Since 30 June 2018, Alumina has received US$180.7 million of net distributions from AWAC1 entities which have been included in the final dividend.

Alumina’s Chief Executive Officer, Mike Ferraro, said, “This has been another outstanding result for the Company, with AWAC’s alumina margins reaching levels not seen since before the GFC. The exceptional quality of AWAC’s Tier 1 assets has delivered outstanding returns to shareholders in favourable operating conditions.

“A tight Western world alumina market and structural and environmental reforms in China produced significant price tailwinds for AWAC, with the average realised alumina price up 35% on the previous corresponding period. AWAC contained production cost increases to 11% over the same period despite higher raw material costs. Even though AWAC’s cash cost of production rose in dollar terms, its relative position improved as it moved even further down the alumina cash cost curve. Strong AWAC distributions have continued into the second half of 2018 which has allowed the Company to declare an interim dividend 105% higher than last year.

“Current market conditions are broadly expected to continue into the second half with the 6.3 mtpy Alunorte refinery in Brazil still running below full capacity and Chinese winter production cuts expected to commence later in the half. The alumina price has averaged US$504 per tonne since 1 July 2018 which provides a strong base for AWAC’s second half result.”

AWAC: INCREASED DISTRIBUTIONS AS MARKET CONDITIONS IMPROVED

• EBITDA increased by US$525.6 million to US$1,208.0 million

• Margin for alumina refineries2 increased by $87 per tonne to US$200 per tonne

• Net cash inflows3 increased by $196.9 million to $660.5 million.



Source: Alumina Limited