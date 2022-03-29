AMAGGI becomes the 31st Signatory to the Sea Cargo Charter

AMAGGI Switzerland focuses on generating sustainable development for agribusiness in each stage of the agribusiness production chain. The company is the 31st Signatory to the Sea Cargo Charter, a global framework for aligning chartering activities with responsible environmental behavior.

“By transparently reporting the climate alignment of their chartering activities, Sea Cargo Charter Signatories help promote international shipping decarbonization. We are delighted to see the impact of the initiative grow as more charterers join, and look forward to supporting AMAGGI in their commitment to transparency and accountability under the Sea Cargo Charter,” said Johannah Christensen, Chief Executive Officer of the Global Maritime Forum.

By providing an actionable methodology for measuring the climate footprint of chartering activities, the Sea Cargo Charter allows Signatories to track their progress against global climate targets and make more sustainable decisions.

Signatories commit to publicly reporting how their chartering activities align with the IMO’s ambition for GHG emissions from international shipping to peak as soon as possible and to reduce annual GHG emissions by at least 50% by 2050 compared to 2008 levels.

“Having joined the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), and engaged in other commitments and partnerships, for AMAGGI being a Signatory of the Sea Cargo Charter is a natural step, in line with its efforts to pursue net zero emissions by 2050. We are pleased to allocate resources towards the greenhouse gas reduction of our maritime flows, foster the use of new technologies as well as engage into further fleet and fuel optimization,” said Alex Haubert, Manager, Ocean Freight at AMAGGI Switzerland.

The Sea Cargo Charter was developed under the auspices of the Global Maritime Forum, which acts as the Secretariat for the Sea Cargo Charter Association, maintaining its day-to-day functions and interfacing with Signatories.

To date, Signatories include ADM, AMAGGI, Anglo American, Bunge, Cargill Ocean Transportation, Chevron, COFCO International, Copenhagen Commercial Platform (CCP), Diamond Bulk Carriers, Dow, Eagle Bulk, Enviva, Equinor, Global Chartering, Gunvor Group, Holcim Trading, K+S Minerals and Agriculture, Klaveness Combination Carriers, Louis Dreyfus Company, Maersk Tankers, Navig8, Norden, Nova Marine Carriers, NYK Bulkship (Atlantic), Rubis Energie, Shell, Tata Steel, Torvald Klaveness, TotalEnergies, Trafigura, and Viterra Chartering.

Source: AMAGGI