Ambassador Peter Thomson to Give Keynote Address at Ship ZERO0 Event: Momentum and Support Grows for Marine Industry to go Green

Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Fiji to the United Nations- as well as the UNSG’s Special Envoy for the Ocean- Peter Thomson will be kicking off “Ship ZERO0 – Charging to True Zero” on 1 November with a keynote address on the impact of shipping on ocean sustainability. In his role at the UN, Ambassador Thomson drives global support for the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 14, “to conserve and sustainably use the Ocean’s resources”. He is also the founding Co-Chair of the Friends of Ocean Action and a supporting member of the High-Level Panel for Sustainable Ocean Economy.

“There can’t be a healthy planet without a healthy Ocean, and no healthy Ocean without Green Shipping,” stated Ambassador Thomson.

Ambassador Thomson will be discussing the impact of the oceans’ warming and acidification on our climate, the impacts of shipping on ocean acidification, and how COP26 is our last chance to act decisively on lowering GHG emissions.

The Ship ZERO0 workshop event, taking place the first 3 days in the leadup to COP26, will be addressing the technology, and changes to policies, and financing required, to drastically reduce emissions from the marine sector in line with IPCC’s “very low emissions’ scenario”. Through the insight and collaboration of maritime leaders and innovators, this event will deliver the roadmap to a green marine industry, disproving the misconception that the marine industry lacks the tools to reach zero emissions.

“Shipping’s got the memo,” exclaimed a high-level executive in a global shipowners’ association, in reference to Ship ZERO0. “We know we need to change; we just need to figure out how to do it!”

The “Ship ZERO0 – Charging to True Zero” three-day workshop will directly address shipping’s dilemma and provide the shipping sector with that “way to do it”. The workshop will include robust technical presentations from zero-emissions solutions providers, as well as finance, insurance, classification, and regulators. Speakers’ panels, audience Q&A, and brainstorming sessions will follow each session to facilitate collaborative solution building, as well as giving stakeholders an opportunity to examine how solutions will fit with their individual business cases. Outcomes of the brainstorming sessions will be formulated into an action roadmap “Shipping’s Navigational Chart to True Zero”. The event takes place well before COP26 transport day, which will give the team of researchers and stakeholders time to summarize the outcomes in a white paper to be taken in consideration by regulators beforehand.

Support for this once-in-a-lifetime event grows daily, as new speakers and partners sign-on.

ZESTAs recently confirmed a partnership with Hexagon Purus, global leaders in key technologies needed for zero-emission mobility, providing fuel storage and distribution systems for hydrogen. Hexagon Purus will present their fully integrated shipboard gaseous system at Ship ZERO0.

Speakers include Brent Perry , ZESTAs Board Chairman and CEO of Sterling PlanB; Michael Parker, Chairman of Global Shipping at Citibank; Prasanna Colluru, Commercial Director of Future Proof Shipping; Joe Pratt, CEO and CTO at Zero Emission Industries, Ivan Østvik, Project Manager at Norled AS; Danielle Doggett, CEO of SAILCARGO INC; ; Steven Lua, CEO Unitrove; Olav Roald Hansen, CEO and Founder of HYEX;

Attendance will be limited through an application process with priority going to first movers, initiators, innovators, disruptors, influencers, and change-makers.

Source: Ship Zero