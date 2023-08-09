Ambitious for Britain: UK’s number one ports operator publishes its Annual Review 2023

Associated British Ports (ABP), the UK’s leading ports group, has published its Annual Review 2023. Marking the company’s key developments over the past twelve months, the Review lays out ABP’s ‘Ambitious for Britain’ agenda across areas such as handling £157 billion of trade, enabling the UK clean energy transition and catalysing growth in coastal communities and industrial locations across Britain.

The ABP Annual Review 2023 demonstrates how ABP has continued to adapt and innovate against a backdrop of evolving trade patterns, geopolitical challenges and climate change. Launched during Maritime Safety Week (3-7th July), the Annual Review illustrates ABP’s important role as an ambitious business and sustainability leader in the maritime sector.

The central theme of the publication is ‘Ambitious for Britain’, as ABP continues to drive economic growth and prosperity, built upon strong foundations of safety, people and a determined sustainability mindset. Handing 27% of all UK port volumes in value, ABP is the UK’s number one ports operator, supporting over 166,000 jobs in industrial sectors nationally through the £13bn of manufacturing exports the group’s 21 ports handle.

In June this year, ABP won the ‘Innovation in Safety’ Award at Multimodal 2023, for its bespoke Virtual Reality (VR) health and safety training, demonstrating cross-industry recognition of ABP’s leading role in the ports sector. However, ABP has been on the forefront in safety innovation for many years, becoming the first UK ports company to introduce Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) especially designed for women in 2019, leading the way for many other transport-related businesses.

ABP’s Chief Executive Officer, Henrik L. Pedersen said: “This has been a very special year for us, as it saw the launch of our net-zero sustainability strategy, ‘Ready for Tomorrow’, which outlines our plan to invest £2 billion covering decarbonisation of our own port operations by 2040 and creation of port infrastructure supporting our customers’ large-scale green energy infrastructure projects.”

“Over the past 12 months, we have invested millions in our ports as well as supporting safety innovations and our people. I am proud of what we have achieved, working with our partners across industry and civil society. As we look towards the future, it is an important time to be ambitious for Britain.”

Maritime Minister Baroness Vere said: “As a maritime nation our country relies on ports as critical gateways to the rest of the world, connecting us with goods and services. In a changing world it is clear that the role of ports is expanding, becoming a central component to the net-zero energy transition.

“It is fantastic to see ABP demonstrate leadership on sustainability, which will help accelerate the positive change we need to remain at the forefront of the sector.”

This year, ABP has invited the winners of its UK-wide ‘Ready for Tomorrow’ competition to create sustainable schools to the Annual Review Launch in Parliament. Excellent entries were made by pupils aged 8-10 years, living in relevant ABP coastal communities in the Humber, Solent, East Anglia, South West England, Scotland and Wales.

Source: Associated British Ports