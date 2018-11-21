Recent News

  

International Shipping News / Amendment of the act on the Danish International Register of Shipping aims at inclusion of offshore shipping

Amendment of the act on the Danish International Register of Shipping aims at inclusion of offshore shipping

in International Shipping News 21/11/2018

The Danish Parliament has approved new regulation following extension of the rules on tax free net wages for seafarers to also include certain specialized vessels.

​Last spring, the Danish parliament adopted an extension of the seafarer tax scheme, making it apply to the crew on certain specialized vessels in the offshore sector. Todays’ new act allows for ship owners and Danish trade unions to enter into agreements that cover all seafarers on vessels primarily engaged in offshore activities in Danish waters regardless of the seafarer’s place of residence.
Source: Danish Maritime Authority

