Amer Shipping orders two dry cargo vessels from Concordia Damen

Inland shipping construction yard Concordia Damen will deliver two ‘CDS Dry Cargo 110’ vessels to Amer Shipping. Sustainability considerations and the hull shape of this in-house developed ship type were the deciding factors, partly because it allows skippers to sail longer at (very) low water levels, which is predicted to occur often in the coming years.

Amer Shipping already has a fleet of 57 vessels, including owned tankers, dry cargo and container vessels as well as associated ships. The company transports approximately 8 million tons of cargo per year, mainly raw materials for construction projects and project cargo for various industries. Amer Shipping is mainly active in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Switzerland and is now expanding and adapting its fleet to put its sustainability commitment into practice.

Inland shipping entrepreneur Peter Buijks, co-owner of Amer Shipping, says: “We have been working on making our daily operations more sustainable for some time now. New ships must match this effort. These two bulk carriers are based on Concordia Damen’s Parsifal tankers and a lot of research has been done on them, such as speed versus fuel consumption, resistance and future adaptability. For example, we’ll install Stage V engines and shaft generators. Our customers are increasingly looking at their CO2 emissions. In order to continue to serve them well, we are developing ourselves along with this trend and are looking at various options to reduce our footprint. These ships fit in well with goal.”

CDS Dry Cargo 110

This ship type measures 110 x 11.45 meters and can transport a lot of tonnage at a low draft, which is especially beneficial at low tide and shallow water levels. In addition, the ship has a relatively small footprint, because it can sail faster with lower fuel consumption due to its low resistance. “The design of the lower section is the same as that of our Parsifal Tankers,” says Pieter Baggerman, Naval Architect at Concordia Damen. “That type has an optimized hull shape. It works really well and so we have applied the same design principles to our container and bulk carriers and with the same results.”

That was also decisive in the choice that Amer Shipping made for their newbuilds. Peter Buijks: “The CDS Dry Cargo 110 transports no less than 200 tons more cargo compared to an existing ‘110’ in our fleet. At the same time, fuel consumption and emissions are reduced due to the low resistance. In addition, we can continue sailing with it for longer periods in water levels of 1.15 meters, although the ship is of course not fully loaded in those circumstances. That gave us the confidence to contract these vessels. Moreover, in Germany there are not only draft restrictions, but also many waterways spanned by low bridges. Due to the favourable air draught of these ships, we can sail under bridges of 4.30 meters with a draft of 2.50 metres. This way we can continue to do business in a responsible manner in different circumstances.”

Baggerman: “Both family businesses have known each other for a long time. We are very grateful to welcome Amer Shipping and the Buijks family as a new customer! The favourable ‘speed-power curve’ created by the hull shape and the fact that the design leaves room for adjustments based on the customer’s wishes, makes for a good business case. This also applies to the type of propulsion: you can adjust that quite easily at a later stage if market developments or regulations require it. And what was really important to Amer Shipping: short delivery times. Since we started building some of our proven designs in stock, we can deliver faster. In this case, we expect deliveries in June and the end of 2023.”

Concordia Damen’s core business is to design and build inland vessels with an innovative and cost-effective profile, primarily for customers in Western Europe and South America. Down-to-earth-management enables us to successfully build vessels worldwide, for example: Canada, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Paraguay. Besides shipbuilding, we are a reputable shipbroker and manage a fleet of inland navigation vessels. Since the founding of the company, Concordia Damen has delivered more than 250 vessels with different specifications to ship owners in both the Netherlands and globally. High quality, innovation and efficient shipbuilding is the Concordia Damen trademark. We see changes coming, understand what they mean and can thereby process them quickly and effectively in our services

Source: Concordia Damen