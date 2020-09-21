American Businesses Still Not Giving Up On China

Was Trump’s hawkish China policy enough to scare the big multinationals away from China? It didn’t stop Disney DIS -1.2% from making the Harry Potter meets Matrix version of Mulan in Xinjiang, where tens of thousands of Uyghur Muslims are being held in what Beijing calls “re-education camps”. And it’s not stopping widget makers and kitchen appliances from making things there and shipping them here, either.

Wall Street and the C-Suite complained mightily of Trump’s China tariffs. It would force them to do too much work — like having to reanalyze profits and earnings per share, and stuff like that. Instead, China imports to the U.S. are holding their own. They are surely not in an marked decline. Companies have either found ways to avoid tariffs, or are living with lower margins.

The U.S. stock market is booming. China’s stock market is booming.

Tariffs were not a downer.

The trade war has not scared off the multinationals either, and Xi Jinping has worked hard to keep them there. It is a big market after all. Hundreds of millions of people who want iPhones and Nike NKE -1.5% shoes and Gerber baby food.

The American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai’s 2020 China Business Report is the best gauge of how U.S. firms in China think. The survey, released last week, included responses from 346 companies. AmCham ran the survey five months after the U.S. and China signed the phase-one trade deal and right in the middle of the pandemic.

It showed that 78.6% of respondents reported no change in their investment strategy in mainland China, and 70.6% who own or outsource manufacturing from China said they “did not intend to shift production out of China.”

Only 14% said they are moving some of their supply chain out, though that is not coming here. For now, only 3.7% of respondents said they were moving some supply out of China and into the U.S.

The top destination for companies planning to redirect investment out of China remains Southeast Asia.

The U.S. was the fourth-choice location, with 4.3% of respondents planning to redirect some investments here.

The industries that are redirecting planned investments outside of China include industrial manufacturing companies (49.4%), followed by non-consumer electronics firms (42.1%). The top destinations for new supply is Southeast Asia and Mexico, thanks to the U.S. Mexico Canada Agreement signed last year, an agreement even Vice President Joe Biden admitted was better than the original Nafta. Both political parties had input into creating that Agreement.

The AmCham survey also noted that U.S. companies said that domestic market challenges in China and “political pressure to decouple” was the top reason for moving out.

From the report: “Some 92.2% of companies have no plans to leave China, and of the few that are leaving, most earn global revenues below $50 million. Only 5.1% of companies with global revenues over $500 million said that they plan to leave China, the most cited reasons being domestic market challenges followed by political pressure to decouple.”

Source: Forbes