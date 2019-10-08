American Club Addresses Bunker Fuel Issues By Producing A Detailed Loss Prevention Guide ‘BUNKERING

The American Club has released its latest loss prevention guidance, Bunkering – A Compendium, together with website access to a comprehensive approach to loss prevention initiatives demanded by new regulations and generally by supplying guidance on operations and management.

The Compendium is intended to give guidance not only in respect of issues arising from the new MARPOL regulations coming into effect on January 1, 2020, but also in regard to best practice generally in the conduct of bunkering operations.

Joseph E.M. Hughes, Chairman & CEO Shipowners Claims Bureau, Inc., Managers for The American Club said:

“The risks shipowners face in regard to bunker fuels can have a significant impact and we have now produced this guide to assist Members in addressing bunker fuels related matters by providing a comprehensive approach to loss prevention, both ashore and afloat, aimed at obviating exposures with both P&I and FD&D insurance implications. The guide and all accompanying information can be accessed from one page on our website.”

The Compendium, its companion animations and other guidance documents can be found on the Club’s website.

Source: The American Club