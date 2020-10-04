American Club And American Bureau Of Shipping (ABS) Collaborate To Produce New E-Learning Module: Chemical Tank

Your Managers are pleased to announce a new addition to the American Club’s catalog of e-learning modules entitled Chemical Tank. It has been released in collaboration with the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) and IDESS IT who provided the technology supporting the module’s animations.

This e-Learning module has been developed in accordance with the IMO Model Course 1.03 Advance Training for Chemical Tanker Cargo Operations – 2016 Edition in compliance with the competency and knowledge requirements as contained in the 2010 STCW Code, Table A-V/1-1-3, Specification of minimum standard of competence in advanced training for chemical tanker cargo operations.

Members are reminded that the American Club maintains a broad library of safety and environmental protection related e-Learning modules that are free of charge to Members. A summary of all e-Learning modules, including information on how Members may gain access to them, is to be found at:

https://www.american-club.com/page/education-training-tools

Source: The American Club