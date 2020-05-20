American Club And Eagle Ocean Marine Issue Video Honoring Seafarers

The American Club and Eagle Ocean Marine (EOM) have produced a video entitled ‘Weathering the Storm’ which salutes the service of seafarers in these turbulent times as they seek to protect themselves in their vital work, at sea and in port, against the ravages of COVID-19.

The video can be accessed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MVTBZ0v1w4Q

Joseph E.M. Hughes, Chairman & CEO Shipowners Claims Bureau, Inc., Managers for the American Club said:

“As seafarers labor in their essential role of enabling global trade, they must now confront the perils of the present pandemic, such as isolation, with the same composure as that with which they traditionally confront the perils of the sea.

In this presentation we honor these heroes of the sea as they weather the storm during the COVID-19 crisis and continue with the vital role they play on the frontlines of the global economy.”

The Club is providing constantly up-dated advice to its Members and those insured by EOM on issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. This addresses a variety of concerns that owners have expressed including the welfare and protection of their workforce. The dedicated webpage can be accessed here https://www.american-club.com/page/COVID-19