American Club loss prevention: illustrated (comic) booklets now in new and traditional mandarin

Your Managers are pleased to report that the Club’s illustrated booklets on a range of loss prevention subjects – which adopt a comic book format – have now all been translated into both new and traditional Mandarin. Access to the booklets in English, new and traditional Mandarin can be found at:

https://www.american-club.com/page/comics

Inquiries regarding the Club’s booklets should be directed to Ms. Danielle Centeno, Assistant Vice President – Loss Prevention & Survey Compliance, at [email protected] or Dr. William Moore, Senior Vice President at [email protected]

Members are also reminded that the Club’s loss prevention posters are also now in new and traditional Mandarin, as earlier notified in Circular No. 24/18 of June 25, 2018.

Source: American Club