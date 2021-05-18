American Hellenic Hull Insurance Company joins the Ship Recycling Transparency Initiative

American Hellenic Hull Insurance Company (AHHIC) yesterday announced that it has become a signatory to the Ship Recycling Transparency Initiative (SRTI).

The SRTI is a data platform through which shipowners disclose their ship recycling policies, practices and progress, enabling insurance providers, lenders, cargo owners, and other stakeholders to use the data to inform their decision-making and reward good practice through the market.

“American Hellenic Hull is a pioneer in sustainable marine insurance practices and is the first dedicated marine underwriter to sign the United Nations agenda,” commented Ilias Tsakiris, American Hellenic Hull Insurance Company’s Chief Executive Officer. “By becoming a signatory to the Ship Recycling Transparency Initiative family, AHHIC aspires to contribute to the development of a sustainable blue growth strategy for the marine insurance industry. The SRTI plays a pivotal role in the blue economy and we believe the marine insurance industry can make an important contribution by embracing and raising awareness of sustainable ship recycling practices, as part of a stronger overall focus on environmental, social and governance issues.”

Andrew Stephens, Executive Director of the SRTI, said: “Ship recycling carries with it significant environmental, social, and governance risks, standing out as a material ESG issue for financial stakeholders. Insurers, lenders, and investors have significant leverage to demand transparency on end-of-life policies and practices through the SRTI and drive improvements in the industry. We welcome the American Hellenic Hull Insurance Company to the SRTI community, where they join a growing cohort of financial stakeholders committed to enabling responsible ship recycling through transparency and accountability.”

American Hellenic Hull Insurance Company becomes the 29th signatory to the Ship Recycling Transparency Initiative, joining leading shipowners and other important stakeholders in disclosing its ship recycling policies through the online platform.

Source: Ship Recycling Transparency Initiative (SRTI)