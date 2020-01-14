American Maritime Partnership Announces New Officers

The American Maritime Partnership (AMP), the voice of the domestic maritime industry, today announced the election of new leadership for the organization. Michael Roberts becomes the new president, with Matt Woodruff as vice president alongside Ku’u Park as treasurer and Matthew Paxton as secretary.

“I am honored and proud to lead the American Maritime Partnership and carry the banner for our all-American industry,” said Michael Roberts, who also serves as Chairman of the AMP Executive Committee. “To stand with the domestic maritime industry is to stand with the providers of 650,000 American jobs, and an indispensable anchor of the nation’s security. I look forward to fulfilling this role confidently with my friend Matt Woodruff by my side, and thank him wholeheartedly for his service as president.”

Michael Roberts continues to serve as senior vice president for Crowley Maritime Corp. Roberts has represented Crowley on government matters since first joining the company’s DC office in 1991. He has more than 30 years’ experience in Washington, both in-house and with top DC law and lobbying firms.

Outgoing AMP president Matt Woodruff of Kirby Corporation completed his two-year term as president, and will serve going forward as vice president, providing leadership continuity.

“Leadership transitions are a vital part of the life of an organization like the American Maritime Partnership,” said Woodruff. “Mike is bringing bring fresh perspectives and energy to the job. I look forward to supporting him, and continuing to represent the men and women of our domestic maritime industry.”

Joining Roberts and Woodruff in elected leadership positions are Ku’u Park of the Matson Navigation Company and Matthew Paxton of the Shipbuilders Council of America, continuing their roles as AMP treasurer and secretary, respectively. Elected officers will hold their positions for a two-year term.

AMP’s membership spans the United States and its territories and includes a broad representation of vessel owners and operators, shipbuilders and repair yards, dredging and marine construction contractors, trade associations, pro-defense groups, and more. These diverse but allied interests all recognize that a strong domestic maritime industry is critical for American security, and is best supported by maintaining the Jones Act as the basis of America’s domestic maritime policy.

