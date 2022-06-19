American Maritime Partnership Releases Statement in Response to Calls for Jones Act Waivers

The American Maritime Partnership (AMP), the voice of the domestic maritime industry, today released the following statement in response to unjustified calls for Jones Act waivers in relation to energy prices:

“The cost of gasoline is primarily driven by the price of crude oil and the processing of gas, which is spiking. The Jones Act is not a cost driver for increased gas prices, representing an average of less than one cent per gallon of the overall cost of gasoline. Of note, not a single Jones Act waiver has even been requested this calendar year.” – Ku’uhaku Park, President of the American Maritime Partnership

American Maritime Partnership (AMP) is the voice of the U.S. domestic maritime industry, a pillar of our nation’s economic, national, and homeland security. More than 40,000 American vessels built in American shipyards, crewed by American mariners, and owned by American companies, operate in our waters 24-hours a day, seven days a week, and this commerce sustains nearly 650,000 American jobs, $41.6 billion in labor compensation, and more than $154.8 billion in annual economic output.

