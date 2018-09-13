American MODU DCF Value 1.5 times higher than Market Value

VesselsValue (VV), the world’s leading online valuation provider, is launching daily Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) valuations for Mobile Offshore Drilling Units (MODUs).

By comparing DCF values to Market values, customers of VesselsValue can look for buy/sell/hold signals. For instance, if you can purchase a vessel when the market value is lower than the DCF value, you could potentially earn more money over the course of its lifetime than you spent. Therefore, this is a buy signal.

On the other hand, if the DCF value is lower than its market value, this implies you can sell the vessel for more than it will earn you for the rest of the vessel’s life.

The US MODU DCF Value is currently 1.5 times higher than its Market Value, today valued at $15.1 billion and $9.5 billion respectively, making it the highest valued MODU fleet globally by both measures.

In second place, with a much smaller and younger average aged fleet, are the Norwegian MODUs, which have a total DCF value of $14 billion compared to a Market Value of $8.7 billion.

Source: VesselsValue