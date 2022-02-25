American Shipping Company ASA Reports Fourth Quarter Bareboat Revenue of $22.2 Million

American Shipping Company ASA announces results for the fourth quarter ending 31 December 2021.

HIGHLIGHTS

Stable Q4 financial performance with bareboat revenue of USD 22.2 million, normalized EBITDA of USD 21.9 million and adjusted net profit of USD 4.3 million

In December 2021, OSG declared its options to extend the lease term for two vessels by one year and provided notice of redelivery of three vessels in December 2022

Backlog of secured bareboat revenue of USD 159.5 million with average weighted tenor of 1.8 years

Declared Q4 dividend of USD 0.12 per share, supported by the Company’s free cash flow

AMSC CEO, Pål Lothe Magnussen comments, “We are excited about the opportunity to redeploy three of our vessels in the Jones Act tanker market over the next several months. During Q4 and into Q1 we have seen a number of new charters both in the clean and crude trades, in addition to the emerging renewable diesel trade. We expect to see continued chartering activity during the year and the outlook for 2023 remains encouraging.”

Source: American Shipping Company