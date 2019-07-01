Americas clean tanker owners cautiously optimistic for Q3

The shutdown of the 335,000 b/d Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery on the US Atlantic Coast after a June 21 fire should provide a welcome boost to Americas clean tanker freight rates at the start of the third quarter.

The distribution of IMO 2020-compliant fuels is also expected to provide a significant increase in ton mile demand, significantly lifting rates toward the backend of Q3.

Shipbrokers forecast freight for the 38,000 mt USGC-trans-Atlantic route to be around w95 for the third quarter, up 10% from the Q2 average.

“I think Q3 is going to be significantly stronger than what we’re used to,” a shipbroker said.

Shipowners generally were cautiously optimistic going into the third quarter, pointing out that the increase in freight would not necessarily translate into higher earnings as bunker cost would have a proportionately higher share in revenues.

“Q3 I have as an average 20% higher than Q1 and Q2 [Q2 was bad] and Q4 at 30% higher,” a shipowner said. “Freight will increase, but it will not be enough to cover the full cost of whatever you chose for IMO 2020 compliance,” he said, explaining that historically owners had never been able to pass on the full cost of any industry changes to the charterers, even in a fundamentally strong market.

Yet demand optimism is bound to be capped by significant fleet pressures, as an ample number of newbuild VLCC and Suezmaxes have been hitting the water during the first half of the year, laden with middle distillates from eastern markets to discharge on trans-Atlantic coasts. The MR fleet itself saw 44 units delivered during the first half of the year, with another 60 ships expected to be hit the water during the second half, according to Alphatanker data. At the same time, scrapping has decreased over 75% from 34 MRs in 2018 to eight ships so far in 2019.

PES SHUTDOWN TO BOOST TRANS-ATLANTIC FREIGHT

The permanent shutdown of the 335,000 b/d PES refinery is a blessing in disguise to trans-Atlantic tanker markets as it will leave the USAC gasoline market with a net short of 150,000 b/d of gasoline/components supply, 75,000 b/d diesel and 25,000 b/d of jet fuel and low-sulfur fuel oil, with losses likely covered by imports from Europe and India.

The front-haul UKC-USAC Medium Range tanker route is the main artery for gasoline supply to the net-short US Atlantic Coast market, particularly during the summer driving season which has just kicked off.

Should the 150,000 b/d gasoline production from the plant be fully replaced with Northwest European refinery barrels, an additional 13-14 Medium Range tankers would be steaming on the front-haul gasoline route and likely buoy clean freight markets on both sides of the Atlantic, as shipowners tend to position tonnage in the market with the higher return and hence tighten avails in the related regions, such as on the USGC.

Of course refiners on the USAC and Canada’s east coast will also have an incentive to run at higher utilization rates, which could provide a welcome lift to freight rates on the Medium Range ECCanada-USAC runs.

In fact the week after the fire, freight on the route increased by 19% from $350,000 lump sum on the day of the fire to $415,000 lump sum by the end of the following week, Platts data showed.

On the distillate side, imports are expected to pick up from India and the Middle East.

IMO 2020 PREPS ADD BUNKER COST

Several shipowning companies anticipated in their Q1 earnings calls that clean tankers would see stronger freight levels in 2019, particularly in the latter half of the year, due to market developments spurred by the upcoming global 0.5% sulfur limit in bunker fuels.

Shipowners and classification societies agree that testing of the new fuels and cleaning on-board bunker tanks from high sulfur fuel sludge would have to start in June, in order to be completed by October.

“You have to burn off any HS IFO you have left and if you choose diesel then you need to clean for it,” one shipowner echoed the view of many, adding that most owners would initially run on diesel due to compatibility issues between blended fuels.

The distribution of the low sulfur fuels to bunkering ports will significantly boost ton-mile demand and USGC with its 9.9 million b/d of complex refining capacity will be one of the main loading regions.

But getting ready for compliance will also mean a higher fuel bill for the majority of tanker owners that have not retrofitted their ships with scrubbers, which will dent time charter equivalent earnings.

“I see higher freight but not higher returns, and that might create a cycle,” a shipowner said. “Either we as owners are able to push it even higher to cover the extra cost or we cannot and many will go bust.”

