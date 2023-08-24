Americas Fuel Availability Outlook 24 Aug 2023

North America

Demand for all grades has improved across major bunkering ports in the Americas. Houston has seen a jump in enquiries for all grades this week. Prompt VLSFO and LSMGO availability is normal in the port. Lead times of 3-4 days are recommended for both grades. One supplier is also able to offer HSFO stems for very prompt delivery dates (0-3 days).

Prompt supply of VLSFO and LSMGO is normal in Bolivar Roads. Several suppliers are able to deliver both grades with a lead time of 2-5 days.

Bunker operations have been running smoothly in the Galveston Offshore Lightering Area (GOLA) amid calm weather conditions. Most suppliers are able to deliver VLSFO and LSMGO stems within 4-5 days of lead time, while some can supply both grades with a shorter lead time.

Securing prompt VLSFO and LSMGO stems at the New Orleans Outer Anchorage (NOLA) is much easier now. Some suppliers can deliver the stems immediately. Some suppliers can deliver the stems immediately. However, demand has been slow in NOLA this week despite a steady supply of both grades.

LSMGO price in the West Coast port of Los Angeles has surged this week. Despite the high price, the grade’s demand has been better than normal. LSMGO can be secured with a lead time of 7-9 days, a source says. Securing HSFO in Los Angeles can be trickier for both prompt dates and dates further out.

All grades remain in normal supply for prompt delivery dates in the East Coast port of New York.

Caribbean and Latin America

Bunker demand in Panama’s Balboa and Cristobal has improved this week. Product availability is normal with several suppliers able to supply VLSFO and LSMGO with a lead time of 4-5 days. HSFO can be secured with a longer lead time of 7-10 days.

VLSFO and LSMGO availability is super tight off Trinidad. One supplier is running low on LSMGO stocks and can supply the grade only after the first week of September.

Bunker fuel availability is tight for prompt dates in Colombia’s Cartagena. A supplier is unable to offer stems for prompt dates.

In Argentina’s Zona Comun anchorage, some suppliers can supply prompt VLSFO and LSMGO stems amid the forecast of calmer weather conditions this week. One supplier can supply both fuel grades with a lead time of 4-5 days.

Prompt availability of all fuel grades remains tight in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro. A supplier requires at least seven days of lead time. Meanwhile, another supplier is able to offer small quantities of VLSFO stems with a lead time of 2-4 days.

