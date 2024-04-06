Americas Fuel Availability Outlook

North America

Houston’s bunker fuel demand has been low this week, with improved availability of VLSFO and LSMGO compared to previous weeks. Some suppliers can offer both grades with short lead times of 3-4 days, down from last week’s 5-7 days. HSFO can also be secured promptly in Houston.

Bolivar Roads and Beaumont have normal availability of LSMGO and VLSFO for prompt dates, with low demand observed in Bolivar Roads this week.

Corpus Christi has seen an uptick in demand for LSMGO and VLSFO this week, mainly for dates further out. Most suppliers are well stocked and are able to offer stems for the enquired dates.

Bunkering was proceeding normally in the Galveston Offshore Lightering Area (GOLA) on Thursday, after being suspended during the earlier part of this week. However, bunkering is expected to be suspended again on Saturday, when strong wind gusts are forecast.

Due to recent intermittent weather disruptions, demand has been weak in GOLA. Deliveries are mostly subject to weather conditions and the availability of anchorage space, a source says. One supplier said that it has availability and can deliver stems for prompt dates.

At the New Orleans Outer Anchorage (NOLA), VLSFO and LSMGO can be secured for prompt dates. Demand has also been good there for both fuel grades.

In the West Coast ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles, demand has again risen this week. Availability of VLSFO and LSMGO has gotten tighter for prompt dates. One supplier needs a lead time of 8-10 days to deliver stems in Los Angeles.

The closure of Baltimore due to a bridge collapse has triggered a surge in bunkering enquiries in New York and neighbouring East Coast ports like Newport News and Philadelphia.

Availability of bunker fuel has remained normal in New York, despite a surge in demand. However, availability is getting tighter for prompt dates in smaller ports like Philadelphia, a source says.

Currently, Baltimore’s port authorities have established two temporary alternative channels near the collapsed bridge to accommodate essential vessels, albeit with limited capacity and operating hours. This measure aims to facilitate the transit of small vessels during daylight hours.

Caribbean and Latin America

Demand has been rising in Panamanian ports with more daily transits through the Panama Canal. Availability has remained good for prompt dates in both Balboa and Cristobal.

Even though the canal authority has made three additional transit slots available since mid-March, for a total of 27, this is still 10 short of the typical 36-37 daily transits.

Caribbean ports like Jamaica’s Kingston and the Bahamas’ Freeport have also observed demand spikes. Most suppliers are able to offer VLSFO and LSMGO stems for both prompt and non-prompt dates.

Availability for VLSFO and LSMGO has improved in Zona Comun. A few suppliers are able to offer stems for prompt dates amid calmer weather conditions and lower demand this week.

In Brazil, availability of VLSFO is tight for prompt dates in Santos, Rio de Janeiro and Rio Grande. However, the fuel grade can be secured promptly in smaller Brazilian ports like Itaqui and Salvador, a source says.

Source: ENGINE