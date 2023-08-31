Americas Fuel Availability Outlook 31 Aug 2023

North America

Bunker demand in Houston has slowed this week after growing steadily in recent weeks. VLSFO and LSMGO availability in Houston has been good this week. Some suppliers are able to deliver both grades with 3-5 days of lead times. While prompt HSFO availability remains tight in Houston. Lead times of 7-8 days are recommended for the grade.

Securing prompt VLSFO stems can be difficult in Bolivar Roads. One supplier is unable to supply the grade for prompt delivery dates. However, LSMGO is readily available for prompt dates.

Availability of all grades has improved in Beaumont. Several suppliers are now able to offer VLSFO and LSMGO stems within five days, down from last week’s seven days of lead time.

Demand for LSMGO and VLSFO has been high in Corpus Christi. Suppliers can deliver both grades for prompt delivery dates.

Bunker operations have been running smoothly in the Galveston Offshore Lightering Area (GOLA) amid conducive weather conditions this week. A few suppliers are able to deliver VLSFO and LSMGO stems within 4-5 days of lead time.

At the New Orleans Outer Anchorage (NOLA), demand has been muted this week, and bunkers can be secured for very prompt delivery dates (0-3 days).

LSMGO prices in the West Coast ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach have remained higher compared to other regional ports this week. The spike in prices is partly due to the “unusual surge” in demand there, a source says. Despite increased demand, most suppliers are able to offer prompt LSMGO stems in both ports. Lead times of 5-7 days are recommended for VLSFO there.

Availability of VLSFO and LSMGO for prompt dates is normal in the East Coast port of New York. Suppliers can supply both grades within 2-3 days. HSFO requires a longer lead time of 6-7 days.

Hurricane Idalia made landfall in Florida’s west coast Big Bend region yesterday and moved on across southeastern Georgia and South Carolina. Port operations and bunkering have resumed in a few Floridian ports, but remain suspended in the Port of Tampa, SeaPort Manatee and Port St. Pete. These ports are expected to reopen by Thursday evening after the US Coast Guard’s approval.

The hurricane weakened into a tropical storm as it moved across North Carolina, where the Port of Morehead City and Port Wilmington remain closed.

Caribbean and Latin America

Overall demand for all grades has been good across Panamanian ports this week. All grades remain tight for very prompt delivery dates in Balboa and Cristobal. Several suppliers are able to offer the fuel grades with lead times of 5-7 days.

Meanwhile, the waiting times for ships looking to transit the Panama Canal stretch up to 10 days, according to the Panama Canal Authority. Due to the low water level in Gatun Lake, the Panama Canal Authority has limited the number of vessels that can cross the waterway, leading to increased waiting time there.

Prompt availability of VLSFO and LSMGO remains normal off Trinidad and in Jamaica’s Kingston.

Bunker operations have been suspended in the Bahamas’ Freeport since Wednesday due to strong wind gusts of up to 33 knots. Weather conditions are forecast to be better from Thursday evening, which could allow bunkering to resume.

In Argentina’s Zona Comun anchorage, some suppliers can supply prompt VLSFO and LSMGO stems amid calmer weather conditions this week. However, demand has been very low for both the fuel grades in Zona Comun this week.

VLSFO and LSMGO stems are available for prompt dates in the Brazilian ports of Rio de Janeiro and Santos. A supplier can deliver both grades in Rio de Janeiro with a lead time of five days. While a longer lead time of seven days is recommended in Rio Grande, a source says.

