Americas Fuel Availability Outlook

North America

Bunker demand in Houston has remained low this week. Availability of all grades is back to normal after the temporary closure of the Houston Ship Channel last week due to flooding, which caused disruptions in the region.

Currently, most suppliers are able to offer VLSFO and LSMGO stems with a lead time of 5-6 days. HSFO can be secured within seven days of lead time, a source says.

In Bolivar Road, securing prompt VLSFO and LSMGO stems is possible as demand has been slow this week. One supplier is able to offer both fuel grades with a lead time of 3-4 days.

Similarly, availability has been good in Port Arthur and Beaumont, Texas.

A barge carrying vacuum gas oil (VGO) struck the Pelican Island bridge that connects the north side of Galveston with Pelican Island along the Gulf of Mexico, causing a partial collapse on Wednesday. Since then, vessel traffic in the channel has been suspended, but bunker operations in the area are largely unaffected.

Bunkering was proceeding normally in the Galveston Offshore Lightering Area (GOLA) on Thursday amid conducive weather conditions. The weather is forecast to remain calm over the weekend and into next week.

All grades are tight for prompt delivery dates in the West Coast ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles. Most suppliers require more than seven days of lead time to deliver VLSFO and LSMGO stems in both ports.

Demand for VLSFO and LSMGO has been stronger for delivery dates further out in Los Angeles. Most suppliers are able to offer stems for non-prompt dates.

Prompt VLSFO and LSMGO are available in the East Coast port of New York.

Bunker deliveries are taking place in Baltimore in a limited capacity after the Limited Access Channel was reopened last week. Operations are expected to fully resume next week after the cargo ship, Dali, is safely removed.

Caribbean and Latin America

Bunkering delays were reported in the Panamanian ports of Balboa and Cristobal earlier this week. These delays were because of maintenance work on the Gatun locks, which took place between 7-15 May. As a result of these maintenances, the daily vessel transits through the Panamax locks were temporarily reduced to 17 during this period

However, daily transits will increase from 17 to 24 in the Panamax locks and 7 in the Neopanamax locks (totaling 31) from 16 May to 31 May, which may help boost bunkering in the region.

Bunker fuel availability has remained good for prompt dates in Balboa and Cristobal. Most suppliers can offer stems with a lead time of 5-7 days.

In Argentina’s Zona Comun anchorage, the availability of VLSFO and LSMGO has remained tight for prompt dates, despite calmer weather conditions this week. The earliest delivery date for VLSFO and LSMGO with one supplier is 28 May.

Bunker fuel availability has improved in the Brazilian ports of Santos and Paranagua. Several suppliers are able to offer stems with a lead time of five days.

Availability remains extremely tight in Rio Grande due to recent flooding in the area. Bunkering is available in the anchorage and berth areas, but these deliveries are subject to approval from the port authority, a source says.

Source: Engine