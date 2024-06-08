Americas Fuel Availability Outlook

North America

Bunker demand has been strong this week in Houston and several other ports along the US Gulf Coast. Availability of all fuel grades has been normal for prompt supply in Houston. VLSFO and LSMGO grades are generally in good supply, with most suppliers in the Houston area. Several suppliers can deliver stems with lead times of 5-7 days. HSFO needs a longer lead time of more than seven days.

Availability of VLSFO and LSMGO has also been good for prompt dates in Bolivar Roads. However, deliveries are still subject to weather conditions and anchorage schedules, a source says.

Bunker demand has picked up at the New Orleans Outer Anchorage (NOLA) this week as VLSFO and LSMGO prices dropped below Houston’s levels, a source says. Its VLSFO was priced about $21/mt lower than Houston’s VLSFO on Thursday. Bunker fuel availability is good in NOLA, and several suppliers are able to offer both fuel grades for prompt dates.

Bunkering resumed in the Galveston Offshore Lightering Area (GOLA) on Thursday after being suspended for nearly four days due to rough weather conditions. Suppliers are working to clear backlogs caused by recent bad weather.

Prompt availability remains extremely tight in GOLA. Several suppliers require a lead time of at least 8–10 days to deliver stems there.

Demand for VLSFO and LSMGO has improved in the West Coast ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles, and few suppliers are able to accommodate deliveries for prompt dates. On the other hand, demand for bunker fuel in Vancouver has been relatively lower.

The East Coast port of New York has also been seeing strong demand with a steady flow of enquiries. A lead time of more than five days is generally recommended for VLSFO and LSMGO deliveries, a source says.

The Port of Baltimore is expected to resume full operations this weekend after salvage crews successfully removed the last major debris from the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge. Demand for bunker fuels has remained good there, and suppliers are able to accommodate prompt deliveries.

Caribbean and Latin America

The Panama Canal Authority has raised the draught limit for vessels transiting the vital waterway to 13.71 meters (45 feet), signalling a recovery from the severe drought that had affected operations.

Bunker fuel demand has been good in Panama’s Balboa and Cristobal. Product availability is also good in both locations, with several suppliers able to supply all fuel grades with a lead time of 3-4 days.

Bunker operations in Zona Comun have been severely impacted due to a 48-hour nationwide tugboat strike called by the Seamen Union. This has tightened the availability of VLSFO and LSMGO in the area. According to Antares Ship Agents, tugboat services are expected to resume on Saturday.

The earliest delivery date for VLSFO and LSMGO with one supplier is around 11 June, but this could be pushed further due to the ongoing disruptions at the anchorage.

Demand has been very low in the Brazilian ports this week. Securing VLSFO and LSMGO stems for prompt dates in most of the Brazilian ports can be possible, a source says.

Source: ENGINE, https://engine.online/news