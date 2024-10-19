Americas Fuel Availability Outlook

North America

VLSFO and LSMGO availability is normal in Houston. Lead times of five days are recommended for both grades in the port. Prompt HSFO availability is tight, with lead times of up to 7-8 days recommended for the grade, a trader said.

Demand has picked up in Houston this week, a source said.

Bunkering has been suspended in the Galveston Offshore Lightering Area (GOLA) since Wednesday due to rough weather conditions. The area was experiencing strong gale-force wind gusts of up to 32 knots on Thursday, making barge deliveries difficult there.

Weather is expected to remain bad on Friday and over the weekend.

VLSFO and LSMGO availability is normal in New York. Lead times of 2-4 days are recommended for both grades. HSFO availability has tightened in New York. Most suppliers are unable to offer HSFO for both prompt dates and dates further out.

Bunker demand has been good at the New Orleans Outer Anchorage (NOLA) this week, a source says.

Prompt availability is tight in the West Coast ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. More than seven days of lead times are generally recommended to secure VLSFO and LSMGO in both locations.

Caribbean and Latin America

Bunker demand has been good in Panamanian ports amid more daily transits through the Panama Canal. Availability has also remained good for prompt dates in both Balboa and Cristobal.

Bunkering was suspended in the Bahamas’ Freeport on Thursday because of the rough weather. The area is experiencing strong wind gusts of up to 32 knots, making bunkering difficult there. Rough weather conditions are forecast until Monday.

VLSFO and LSMGO grades are readily available at Argentina’s Zona Comun anchorage. Demand for both fuel grades has picked up this week.

Bunker fuel demand has been good in most Brazilian ports this week. VLSFO availability is good in most of the ports, according to most suppliers.

