Americas Fuel Availability Outlook

North America

In Houston, bunker fuel availability is tight until next week, as many suppliers are fully booked. Both VLSFO and LSMGO are in high demand, and lead times have now extended beyond the usual window. Buyers are advised to plan well in advance to secure supply.

In Bolivar Roads, VLSFO and LSMGO availability is good for prompt dates. However, deliveries remain subject to weather conditions and anchorage schedules, according to a source.

Bunkering operations in the Galveston Offshore Lightering Area (GOLA) have been suspended since Tuesday due to adverse weather, with wind gusts reaching up to 29 knots, making barge deliveries challenging. A brief period of calmer weather is expected from Thursday evening and may allow bunker operations to resume in GOLA, before conditions are set to deteriorate again on Friday evening.

In New York, VLSFO and LSMGO availability is steady, with recommended lead times of 3-5 days for both grades. HSFO availability remains tight, with most suppliers unable to offer the grade for prompt delivery.

In Montreal, a buyer recently enquired about a VLSFO delivery, but was informed of a minimum lead time of eight days. As a result, the buyer opted for truck deliveries for a quicker solution, a source said.

There is currently only one bunker barge in the area and it is limited to operating during daylight hours. The next estimated delivery date set for 5 November.

Bunker demand has been good at the New Orleans Outer Anchorage (NOLA) this week. Most suppliers are able to offer both VLSFO and LSMGO for prompt dates.

Demand has been sluggish in the West Coast ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles. Availability of VLSFO and LSMGO has been normal in both ports. Lead times of five days are still recommended for the grades to ensure full coverage from suppliers and to avoid price premiums for quicker deliveries, a trader said.

Caribbean and Latin America

In Balboa and Cristobal, availability of VLSFO and LSMGO has been tight for prompt dates. One supplier is unable to provide stems for delivery before the second week of November, while another can only deliver after 8 November.

Bunkering operations in Freeport, Bahamas are expected to be suspended on Thursday due to rough weather. Forecasts indicate that adverse weather will persist for most of the week, likely causing prolonged delays.

In Argentina, a 24-hour strike by transport unions on Wednesday disrupted maritime operations, according to Antares Ship Agency. The strike halted essential services throughout the country, including mooring, tugboats, pilot boats and bunkering.

However, a source said that any resulting delays are expected to be minimal and should be resolved swiftly on Thursday.

Source: ENGINE, https://engine.online/news