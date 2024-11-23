Americas Fuel Availability Outlook

North America

Bunker fuel demand has been good in Houston this week and availability of all fuel grades has been good for prompt dates. Most suppliers can offer VLSFO and LSMGO stems with a lead time of 5-7 days in Houston.

VLSFO and LSMGO availability has also been good for prompt dates in Bolivar Roads. Deliveries there remain subject to weather conditions and anchorage schedules, a source says.

Securing both prompt and non-prompt stems for all fuel grades is tight at the New Orleans Outer Anchorage (NOLA). Some suppliers are unable to provide an exact date for when they will have the supply available.

VLSFO and LSMGO availability is also tight for prompt dates in the Port of Mobile. One supplier requires a lead time of more than 10 days to deliver VLSFO and LSMGO stems there.

Bunkering was proceeding normally in the Galveston Offshore Lightering Area (GOLA) on Thursday amid pleasant weather conditions. The weather is forecast to remain calm through the weekend and most of next week. Overall, bunker demand in GOLA has been very low this week.

Prompt availability is tight in the West Coast ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. Lead times of 8-10 days are generally recommended to secure VLSFO and LSMGO in both locations. Demand has improved in both ports this week.

Availability of VLSFO and LSMGO is tight in Vancouver, further up the North American west coast. One supplier needs at least seven days of lead time to deliver both fuel grades, while another supplier requires eight days.

VLSFO and LSMGO availability is normal in the East Coast port of New York. Overall, bunker demand has been slow in New York so far this week.

Caribbean and Latin America

Bunker demand has been good in Panamanian ports amid more daily transits through the Panama Canal. Availability has remained good for prompt dates in both Balboa and Cristobal.

Bad weather in Argentina’s Zona Comun has disrupted operations this week, delaying bunker deliveries. Suppliers in Zona Comun are now indicating that the earliest possible delivery will be on November 29.

Bunker fuel demand has been good in most Brazilian ports this week. VLSFO availability is good in most of the ports, according to most suppliers.

Source: ENGINE, https://engine.online/news