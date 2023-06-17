Americas Fuel Availability Outlook

North America

Prompt VLSFO and LSMGO grades are available in the Houston area and off the US Gulf Coast. However, lead times for VLSFO and LSMGO have gone up to 5-6 days in Houston, from last week’s 2-3 days.

Demand has been much higher in the port this week, compared to last week’s muted demand. At least 12 stems have been recorded by ENGINE over the week.

Bunker operations resumed in the Galveston Offshore Lightering Area (GOLA) on Thursday after being suspended by strong wind gusts. Availability of VLSFO and LSMGO is good in GOLA, but most suppliers are generally quoting prompt deliveries “subject to weather conditions”.

Both demand and supply remain good across all fuel grades in the US West Coast ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. Even though there are just two suppliers offering HSFO stems in Los Angeles at the moment, lead times are shorter than normal.

Prompt VLSFO and LSMGO availability can be tight in Seattle and Tacoma. One supplier with few barges has felt more pressure on its barge delivery capacity and had more limited availability in Seattle.

Most suppliers can offer VLSFO for prompt dates at the New Orleans Outer Anchorage (NOLA). However, LSMGO availability can be tight and prices can fluctuate greatly between suppliers at the location, a source says.

VLSFO and LSMGO grades are readily available in the East Coast port of New York.

Caribbean and Latin America

All grades remain in tight availability for very prompt dates in Panama’s Balboa and Cristobal Lead times for HSFO, VLSFO and LSMGO are about 6-8 days out among several suppliers in Balboa. However, some can even accommodate deliveries for prompt dates, a source says.

Demand has picked up in Balboa for dates further out in August.

Securing LSMGO and VLSFO stems for very prompt dates (0-3 days) is possible in Jamaica’s Kingston. The port saw an uptick in LSMGO and VLSFO demand for prompt, as well for dates further out.

From next month Scott Petroleum will supply straight-run VLSFO, LSMGO and 2% sulphur HSFO grades in Jamaican ports. The fuels will be produced at the Petrojam refinery in Jamaica’s capital Kingston. West Indies Petroleum and Bunker One also supply VLSFO and LSMGO grades in Jamaica.

VLSFO availability can be tight in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro. Supply dates can be unpredictable as some suppliers await resupply cargo. One supplier has pulled back all offers for both prompt and dates further out. It expects to resume offers after a resupply cargo arrives next week.

Prompt availability of VLSFO and LSMGO is possible at Argentina’s Zona Comun anchorage. Most suppliers can offer VLSFO and LSMGO stems with a lead time of 4-5 days. Bunker operations have been running smoothly at the anchorage amid calmer weather this week.

