Americas Fuel Availability Outlook

North America

All grades remain tight for prompt delivery dates in the Houston area and bunker locations off the Gulf Coast. A longer lead time of at least seven days is generally recommended to ensure full coverage from all suppliers in the Houston area.

The Houston Ship Channel has been facing fog-related disruptions since the past week, causing barge loading delays across Houston, Galveston, Freeport and Beaumont, a source says.

Securing VLSFO and LSMGO stems for prompt dates is possible in Beaumont. One supplier can supply VLSFO and LSMGO stems within 2-3 days. Also, both grades are available for prompt dates in Bolivar Roads. Some suppliers can deliver VLSFO and LSMGO stems there within 2-4 days of lead time.

Demand has been low for all grades in the West Coast ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles as it has been for the past two weeks, and suppliers are mostly able to accommodate deliveries for prompt dates.

Similarly, the availability of all fuel grades for prompt dates is normal in the East Coast port of New York. Demand is said to be slow in the port.

Caribbean and Latin America

VLSFO demand has been strong in Panama’s Balboa this week. Product availability is normal with several suppliers able to supply VLSFO with a lead time of 4-5 days, down from last week’s seven days.

Prompt VLSFO and LSMGO supplies are tight in Jamaica’s Kingston. Some suppliers can only supply stems for delivery dates further out.

VLSFO supply has improved in Brazil’s Santos. One supplier can accommodate stems with a lead time of six days.

Prompt VLSFO availability is normal in Argentina’s Zona Comun. One supplier can deliver VLSFO stems within 5-6 days of lead time. However, bunker operations at the anchorage could be suspended due to the rough weather forecast this weekend.

Source: Engine Technologies