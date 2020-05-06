AmInvest Research says MMC selldown overdone

AmInvestment Research sees the selldown of MMC Corporation (MMC) on market expectations its port throughput would be hit by the Covid-19 pandemic as “overdone”.

It said Wednesday the outlook for the port sector in the region, including Malaysia was resilient, underpinned by global trade and investments in the manufacturing sector that generate tremendous inbound (feedstock) and outbound (finished product) throughput for ports.

At 3.20pm, MMC was trading unchanged at 70 sen.

The research house pointed out there have been significant relocations of the manufacturing base by multinational companies out of China to the region due to the rising labour and land costs, exacerbated by the US-China trade war.

“MMC Corp is well positioned to capitalise on these via its stable of five ports in Peninsular Malaysia with a total container handling capacity of 21.3mil TEUs annually (which is 50% higher than peer Westports’ capacity of 14mil TEUs annually).

“While we are mindful of the soft patch ahead amidst a major slump in the world economy as well as world trade in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, we believe the recent sell-down on MMC Corp has been overdone. We see value in MMC Corp with its port business being valued at 11 times times forward P/E on a stand-alone basis, ” it said.

AmInvest Research had cut its FY20–22F net profit forecasts for MMC by 21%, 16% and 9% respectively, and reduced its fair value by 25% to RM1.13 (from RM1.50) based on sum-of-parts (SOP) valuation that value its ports division at a 16 times revised FY21F EPS (vs. 18x FY20F EPS previously).

However, it maintained its Buy recommendation as it rolled forward its base year and widen its multiple discount to 30% (from 20% discount previously) compared with its peer’s historical average to reflect its lower margins and growing consensus of a steep downturn in the global economy, and hence global trade due to the Covid-19 pandemic (shared by, among others, World Bank and the International Monetary Fund).

“We believe a V-shaped recovery in the global economy is no longer the base-case scenario given the already highly visible trail of destruction left by the Covid-19 pandemic thus far.

“We now project MMC’s overall container throughput to contract by 10% in FY20F (vs. a marginal 1% growth we previously assumed), ” it said.

AmInvest Research took its cue from: (1) the much weakened Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) outlook across the globe ; and (2) the forecast by Copenhagen-based container shipping industry expert Sea-Intelligence ApS of a 10% contraction in global container shipping volume this year, largely due to the slowdown in the Asia-Europe and trans-Pacific services, ” it said.

“We believe the container throughput contraction will widen drastically in 2QFY20 as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc along the global supply chain as well as disrupt port operations.

“Assuming that the Covid-19 pandemic could be significantly contained in 2Q, we are hopeful to see some gradual recovery in container throughput from 2HFY20. • For the construction segment, an outstanding order book of RM6.44bil should keep it busy over the next three years.

“Also helping is a steady pipeline of internal jobs such as port expansion and development of infrastructure (i.e. Sungai Pulai Bridge project).

“It is also eyeing more work packages from the PGU-I gas pipeline replacement project (MMC won the maiden work package when the project was first launched in the 1990s), ” it said.

Source: The Star