Ammonia cuts shipping GHG emissions by up to 61%

The study is part of a series on greenhouse gas (GHG) emission studies in the maritime sector to reflect ongoing discussions about alternative fuel developments throughout the marine fuels value chain. This “1st Life Cycle GHG Emission Study on the Use of Ammonia as Marine Fuel” is an extension of the “2nd Life Cycle GHG Emission Study on the Use of LNG as Marine Fuel”.​

This study analyses the life cycle GHG emissions of the use of Ammonia (NH3) as marine fuel, based on current primary data (measured, estimated, or targeted) compared with conventional fuels (HFO and MGO). ​

It analyses different ammonia supply chains (green, blue and grey), considers different ship engine technologies, and investigates three scenarios (min., base and max. emission case). By using the latest first-hand primary data, this study is the first of its kind providing the industry with an independent fact-based document. ​

The study, commissioned by the industry organization SGMF, was conducted by Sphera according to ISO 14040/14044 standards and was peer-reviewed in accordance with ISO/TS 14071 by a panel of independent experts.​

“We are confident this work will provide IMO with solid information contributing to its regulatory decisions. SGMF will continue to provide up-to-date data now including ammonia (this study), methanol and hydrogen.“

Mark Bell, General Manager, SGMF

The use of Ammonia as marine fuel in current marine engines shows potential GHG reductions over the entire life cycle from Well-to-Wake (WtW). The benefit depends largely on the production pathway of the Ammonia and the specific conditions along the supply chain (carbon intensity of used electricity, natural gas if used, transport distance, and where applicable the carbon capture rate). ​

Within NECA (Tier III NOX-limit) the use of Ammonia fuelled ships can reduce GHG emissions by up to 61 % in the base case compared with ships operating on MGO.​

This comprehensive report uses the latest primary data to assess all major types of marine engines and global sources of supply with quality data provided by BASF, Equinor, Fortescue, MAN Energy Solutions, Rolls-Royce Power Systems and Yara on the supply side, and expertise from the original equipment manufacturers including MAN Energy Solutions, Wärtsilä, and Winterthur Gas & Diesel. GHG emissions from the supply chains as well as emissions released during the onboard combustion process, slip have been included in the analysis.​

SGMF is a non-governmental organisation (NGO) established to promote ​safety and industry best practice in the use of alternative marine fuels.

Sphera is the leading provider of environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance and risk management software, data and consulting services focusing on Environment, Health, Safety & Sustainability (EHS&S), Operational Risk Management (ORM), Product Stewardship and Supply Chain Transparency.

Source: SGMF