Ammonia Design And Conversion Services: Fortescue Green Pioneer

Solis Marine has completed delivery of its design and conversion services provided to Fortescue for its dual-fuelled ammonia powered vessel GREEN PIONEER.

Solis Marine’s remit as an industry partner was to provide naval architecture and design engineering services for the integration of Fortescue’s ammonia fuel technology with GREEN PIONEER’s existing vessel structure.

Starting in late 2021, Solis Marine provided initial concept designs for the vessel layout, followed by detailed design and conversion work to establish and meet the requirements for the new fuel system arrangement.

Throughout the project, Solis Marine liaised directly with the classification society DNV for the submission and final approval of documentation required for ‘Gas Fuelled Ammonia’ notation.

The Solis Marine team was led by the company’s co-founder and managing partner Ros Blazejczyk who said: “This project drew on the skills of our team of experienced naval architects, structural engineers, design engineers and supporting experts in both our Singapore and UK offices.

“Fortescue’s dual fuel project was delivered within a very ambitious time frame which meant leveraging our expertise across different time zones to meet the required level of quality and competence.”

Solis Marine’s initial scope of work included concept designs for the ammonia tank connection space, scrubber space, bunker station and deck layout following assessment of ammonia dispersion and hazardous zone requirements, amongst others.

The company went on to work with Fortescue on the detailed design and conversion of the GREEN PIONEER with a keen focus on safety aspects and infrastructure including structural fire protection, ventilation systems, SCR installation and the concept and structural design of the lifeboat platform.

Following fuel trials in March, the GREEN PIONEER received flag approval from the Singapore Registry of Ships (SRS) after close consultation with teams from Singapore Maritime & Port Authority (MPA) and the ‘Gas Fuelled Ammonia’ notation by DNV to use ammonia, in combination with diesel, as a marine fuel.

Ros Blazejczyk said: “Solis Marine continues to build on its work to create a greener future for global shipping, completing projects with hydrogen, fully electric and hybrid systems.

“From our experience, it will be duty cycle and operating profile that drive technology preferences. But for any new fuel technology to succeed, the twin pillars of green fuel supply and regulatory framework must be developed in parallel and there is plenty of work to be done here too.”

Source: Solis Marine