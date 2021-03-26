AMP Begins Investigation For Incident Happening To The Ever Given Container Port In The Suez Canal

The Panama Maritime Authority (AMP) after receiving the information on the stranding of the ship Ever Given, in the early hours of March 23, 2021, began an investigation of the events that occurred to the container ship in the Suez Canal, in order to determine the possible causes of the accident, reported the general director of Merchant Marine (DGMM), Rafael Cigarruista.

Preliminary reports indicate that the ship EVER GIVEN, with IMO number: 9811000, belonging to the Panama Ship Registry, at approximately 5:40 a.m. (UTC) when transiting the Suez Canal, despite strong winds and a sandstorm, with two pilots on board (appointees in Suez), the ship suffered problems with the machine affecting maneuverability.

The reasons that caused such stranding have not yet been determined. So far there is no contamination or injuries, only some structural damage to the ship.

The Ever Given is one of the largest container ships in the world, built in 2018, it is 400 meters long (length), about 59 meters wide (beam) and 15.7 meters deep. She can carry a total of 220,940 tons and has a capacity of 20,388 standard-size 20-foot containers.

By having these dimensions, the container walls act as sails and the ship can be subject to gusts of wind.

The Panamanian Registry expressed its concern from the first moment about the condition of the ship and is looking for the best way to solve this situation, taking into account the strategic importance of the place where the incident occurred.

For this reason, the team of the Department of Investigation and Maritime Affairs (DIAM) of the DGMM is in constant contact with the ship’s operators and with the Egyptian Authority for Maritime Safety (EAMS).

The AMP is in full collaboration with international authorities, thus complying with the provisions of the Code for the Investigation of Maritime Accidents and Incidents, which indicates the joint participation of the States with an interest in the investigation of any maritime accident, with the sole objective to clarify what the causes were and thus be able to issue recommendations to prevent accidents of the same nature from occurring in the future.

Source: Panama Maritime Authority