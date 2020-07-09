AMP Invites All Interested Companies To Participate In The Reactivation Of The Balboa Shipyard, Located In The Panamanian Pacific Sector

“The Panama Maritime Authority (AMP) announces that it will take over the administration of the Balboa Shipyard on a temporary basis and we call on all companies interested in providing their services, to approach the Department of Concessions, of the General Directorate of Ports and Auxiliary Maritime Industries, since at the moment we are working on a figure called the Area Space Concession in order for the services not to not stop, this figure is provisional until the bidding is ready ”, indicated the Minister of Affairs Maritime, Arch. Noriel Araúz.

These statements were issued during a visit by Minister Araúz accompanied by his team to the facilities of the Balboa Shipyard, located in the Pacific area, the only one in Panama and in the region that has three (3) dry docks with the necessary dimensions to attend Panamax ships; for this reason, it is considered a very important asset for the auxiliary maritime industry.

So far there are two (2) companies interested in providing these provisional services, one of them wants to rent the ditch area, the other the dock area, there are many provisional spaces that will remain active until the bidding is completed, this decision is part of the constant search carried out by the institution, for projects that promote the logistics hub, through which activities are launched to help boost the country’s economy and jobs creation.

The reactivation of the Balboa shipyard will generate important direct and indirect jobs, it is made up of three (3) dry docks: dock one (1) is the size of a Panamax ship 318m x 33.6m (currently out of operation); dock two (2) measures 130m x 25.9m for the attention of smaller ships such as barges; and dock three (3) with a dimension of 70m x 16.8 m.

The maritime sector requires the reactivation of this asset, whose implementation would expand the services we provide as a nation, generating economic reactivation that we all yearn for. We have the tools and professionals necessary to provide this activity.

“We are focused on the search for new business opportunities as well as the reactivation of existing ones, which in other administrations were not given the necessary attention, in order to transform and enhance them in the most adequate way for the benefit of the country,” concluded the Minister Araúz.

Source: Panama Maritime Authority