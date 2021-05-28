AMP Promotes The Placement Of Panamanian Seafarers In Vessels Of The Panama Ship Registry

In order to create new job opportunities for Panamanians, the Panama Maritime Authority (AMP) issued Resolution ADM No. 017-2021 of February 24, 2021, which grants a discount incentive to shipping companies of up to fifty percent (50%) on the current rate for technical documentation services for foreign seafarers who work on board ships with Panamanian registration and embark officers and cadets of Panamanian nationality.

The Republic of Panama is focused on promoting the placement, in the international maritime industry, of officers and cadets of Panamanian nationality who have high-level professional training, competitiveness and are at the forefront with the technological demands that guarantee a safe and reliable maritime transport, favoring the image of our country at the level of competence of our seafarers.

For this, quality processes are maintained and applied to the training and certification activities of seafarers, under the ISO 9001: 2015 standard, accredited by Lloyds Register.

This process is executed under a system of audits, monitoring and inspections which are carried out at the national and international Maritime Training Centers (CFM), authorized by the AMP to whom the training function is delegated.

All this under the standards required by the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers, 1978, as amended (Convention STCW’78, amended) and in accordance with international conventions ratified by the Republic of Panama.

It is important to mention that Panama remains on the list of countries that give full and total effectiveness to the STCW / 78 Convention, as amended (White List), promulgated by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

Panamanian flag vessels that wish to acquire this discount incentive of up to fifty percent (50%) on the current rate must comply with all the requirements established by the AMP in order to obtain the technical documentation of seafarers or any other required document. To answer questions regarding this issue, please write to the following emails from the General Directorate of Seafarers (DGGM), [email protected] / [email protected]

Source: Panama Maritime Authority