AMP streamlines flagging procedures with new digital functions

The Panama Maritime Authority (AMP) revolutionizes the flagging processes by incorporating three new functionalities into its PKI digital platform.

From now on, the special flagging procedures for Laid Up and Charter, as well as requests for extensions of Radio Licenses, can be done entirely digitally and from any consulate.

This update represents a significant improvement for users of the Panama Ship Registry, allowing them to:

• Greater efficiency: Complete procedures more quickly and easily, without the need for in-person transactions.

• Flexibility: Request extensions of Radio Licenses for periods of 1, 2, or 3 months, adapting to the needs of each vessel.

• Digitalization: Access all services online, according to international standards.

With these improvements, the AMP reiterates its commitment to technological innovation and excellence in service, consolidating its position as a world leader in ship registration.

With a fleet of over 8,600 vessels and 247 million GT, Panama positions itself as the undisputed leader in global ship registration, representing 15% of the global fleet.

Panama’s solid legal framework, especially concerning naval mortgages, provides shipowners with the confidence they need for their investments.

Additionally, Panama stands out as a leader in the registration of naval mortgages, offering international banking the legal security necessary to support investments in the maritime sector.

Source: The Panama Maritime Authority (AMP)