AMP Suspends Anchorage Fees For 90 Days To Panama-Flagged Vessels Above 500 Gt And To Foreign-Flagges Vessels For 60 Days

The Panama Maritime Authority (AMP) has announced that in coordination with the Ministry of Health (MINSA), it has allowed international navigation vessels, including tankers and container vessels, which are not currently in operation, to anchor their ships in the Bay of Panama until they pass the world sanitary status and they have only their minimum crew on board.

The incentive measure provides an exemption of payment for anchorage fees in the waters under the jurisdiction of the National Territory to all vessels over 500 gross registered tons (GRT) registered under the Panamanian Flag for a period of 90 calendar days.

This benefit of the suspension of payment of anchorage fees, is extended to the same category to foreign-flagged vessels, for 60 calendar days.

This action strengthens the country’s logistics platform without jeopardizing the health integrity of Panama while fighting the COVID 19 pandemic.

The segment of passenger vessels will also be exempted of payment of anchorage fees to this type of vessels in: ports, berths, anchorage areas and marinas of the national territory, which are registered under the Panamanian flag during a period of 90 calendar days, with the purpose of making the services offered by the auxiliary maritime industry to the vessels that transit or arrive at Panama’s ports more attractive.

In addition, notes communicating the incentive measures adopted by Panama were issued to the senior management of the cruise industry worldwide: Carnival Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean International, Mediterranean Shipping Company, Norwegian Cruise Line, if they anchor their vessels in Panamanian waters when they are registered under the Panama Flag, thus bringing important benefits to the seafarers as well as to the auxiliary maritime Industries that give provisions to the ships.

Each one of these ships is required to have a series of information and strict protocols, for the time they remain in Panamanian waters, providing they will maintain the regulation of only receiving auxiliary maritime services, taking in account that these are operations that do not require direct physical contact between the service providers and the crews of these ships, such as: fuels, provisioning, among other basic products for the operation of the ship.

They will be charged for navigational aids, pollution charges and docks; this activity is also carried out for the transfer and supply of fuel to ships that require it, they will be allowed to be anchored with their crew on board, without the need to go ashore except when by prior indication and authorization of the Ministry of Health (MINSA), for cases of humanitarian aid is required.

It is also established that vessels at anchor must comply with the rules and regulations established to prevent contamination of the sea and the integral management of waste and residues, applicable to all port facilities and shipyards in the Republic of Panama.

Source: Panama Maritime Authority