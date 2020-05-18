AMP Suspends For 90 Days The Payment Of Anchoring To Ships Of 500 Grt Belonging To The Panama Ship Registry

The geographical position of the Republic of Panama contributes to the use of its anchorage areas since they have favorable and unique characteristics for this type of activities, such as: calm waters, little wind and climatic conditions that in other parts of the Pacific sector could put the lives of the crew at risk, here they can be done while minimizing the risks.

Taking these qualities into consideration, the Panama Maritime Authority (AMP) reports that, in coordination with the Ministry of Health (MINSA), it has allowed international shipping vessels, which are not currently in operation, to anchor their ships in the Bay of Panama until the current world sanitary conditions are over, counting only with their minimum crew on board. Through this action, the country’s logistics platform is strengthened and energized, in the face of global events that affect the national reality, without jeopardizing the country’s health integrity.

As an incentive for them, Resolution of J.D. No. 047-2020 has been approved, by means of which the anchorage payment is suspended for a period of ninety (90) calendar days to all vessels exceeding 500 gross register tons (GRT), such as the Tankers and Container Ships segment, which make up the international maritime transport fleet, in the jurisdictional waters of the National Territory that are registered under the Panamanian flag.

The benefit of suspension of anchorage payment, is extended to the same category to foreign flag ships, for sixty (60) calendar days.

The passenger ship segment was also contemplated through the approval of the Board of Directors Resolution J.D. No. 032-2020 by means of which, the payment for this type of ships is suspended for a period of ninety (90) calendar days in: ports, berths, anchorage areas and marinas of the national territory, which are registered under the Panamanian flag, in order to make the services offered by the auxiliary maritime industry more attractive to ships that transit or arrive at our ports.

Additionally, letters were issued to the senior management of the main consortiums of the cruise industry worldwide, such as: Carnival Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean International, Mediterranean Shipping Company, Norwegian Cruise Line, informing them of these measures adopted by Panama as an incentive if they anchor their ships in Panamanian waters, being registered with the national flag, thus bringing important benefits to seafarers as well as to Auxiliary Maritime Industries that provide supplies to vessels.

Each of these ships is requested for a series of information and strict protocols, also, for the time they remain in our waters, they will be regulated to only receive auxiliary maritime services, taking into account that those operations do not require direct physical contact between the service providers and the crews of these ships, such as: fuels, supplies, among other basic products for the operation of the ship.

Charges will be applied for aids to navigation, pollution and docks taxes, this activity is also carried out for the transfer and supply of fuel to ships that require it, allowed to be anchored with their crew on board, without the need to go ashore except when, by prior indication and authorization from the Ministry of Health (MINSA) for cases of humanitarian aid, it is required.

Likewise, it is established that the ships at anchor must comply with the laws and regulations set forth to avoid marine pollution, the comprehensive handling of waste and residues, applicable to all port and shipyard facilities of the Republic of Panama.

Source: Panama Maritime Authority