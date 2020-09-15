AMP Verifies Compliance With Biosecurity Measures In Different Marinas And Supervises The Transfer Of Crew On Vessels Anchored In The Bay Of Panama

Due to the restart of operations in private marinas and outdoor sport fishing activities, personnel from the Panama Maritime Authority (AMP) carried out inspections of the different marinas located on the Amador Causeway as well as on Ocean Reef Island, with the purpose of to verify due compliance with the biosecurity measures recommended by the Ministry of Health (MINSA), to avoid the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

It is important to comply with the rules established by the health authorities in order to prevent, suppress and mitigate the spread of the virus. Among the measures adopted are:

• Frequent hand hygiene with soap and water, use of alcoholic gel

• Use of masks.

• Physical distance of at least 2 meters between people in public and work places.

• Personal protective equipment according to activity

• Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces frequently.

• Waste management.

• Temperature measurement

• Keep a control of symptoms of employees.

This inspection had the participation of the Vice Minister of the Ministry of Labor and Work Development (MITRADEL), Roger Tejada, the National Director of the Inspection of MITRADEL (MITRADEL) Carlos Landero, the Vice Minister of the Tourism Authority of Panama (ATP) Denise Guillén Zúñiga and the Executive Secretary of the Administrative Unit of Reverted Assets (UABR) Fernando Paniagua Hurtado.

Also this weekend, the technical staff of the AMP supervised the transfer of two hundred five (205) crew members that took place, both in the Pacific and the Atlantic, on ships of the Princess Cruises and Holland America Line companies of the Carnival Corporation & PLC, complying with the requirements of the instructions for changing crew members in its modality No. 4.

These ships of various types that are anchored are part of the technical-commercial strategy used by the AMP, to attract passenger ships, offering our Isthmus and its calm waters to carry out their changes of crew, also to use the services offered by the auxiliary maritime industries. One of the main objectives of attracting them is that Panama serves as a destination port for their routes when the future reactivation of this important industry takes place.

The cruises that on this occasion carried out crew transshipment were the following:

Likewise, the Carnival Miracle of Panamanian Registry belonging to the Carnival PLC group, which has been in Panamanian waters since May, is making crew changes, taking advantage of the controlled operations of the Tocumen International Airport, complying with all the established requirements.

The changes of crew is an arduous task led by the Panama Maritime Authority (AMP) in coordination with the Ministry of Health (MINSA), the Ministry of Public Security (MINSEG), the National Migration Service (SNM), the Authority of Civil Aeronautics (AAC), Tocumen SA International Airport, National Customs Authority (ANA), among others.

These ships are requested a series of information and strict protocols, also for the time they remain anchored in our waters, they will maintain the regulation of only receiving auxiliary maritime services, taking into account that they are operations that do not require direct physical contact between the service providers and the crews of these ships, such as: fuels, provisions, supplies, among other basic products for the operation of the ship.

In the same way, the charges for navigation aids, pollution tax and docks are applied, this activity is also carried out for the transfer and supply of fuel to ships that require it, they will be allowed to be anchored with their crew at on board, without the need to go ashore except when required by prior indication and authorization from the Ministry of Health (MINSA) for cases of humanitarian aid.

Panama is a privileged country, possessing a competitive logistics hub that is showing the world the efficiency and effectiveness of its services, as well as the way to quickly adapt to changes and be resilient in favor of its economy to attract foreign currency that allow meeting the needs of the entire population.

Source: Panama Maritime Authority