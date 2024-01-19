Ample supply pushes soybeans towards fifth straight weekly loss

Chicago soybean futures rose on Friday but were on track for a fifth consecutive weekly loss after the contract dropped to a two-year low in the previous session due to expectations of plentiful supply.

Corn and wheat futures were slightly higher, with both contracts poised for a weekly fall and corn trading near three-year lows.

All three contracts have fallen around 6% so far this month, as rainfall in top soy producer South America and higher-than-expected U.S. inventories improve the supply outlook.

U.S. exports and prices are under pressure from cheap and plentiful supply of Brazilian soybeans, Russian wheat and a strengthening dollar, which makes U.S. goods less attractive to importers. USD=FRX/

“There are concerns over a large harvest coming from South America in the coming months. And, also concerns over waning Chinese demand,” said Commonwealth Bank analyst Dennis Voznesenski.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was up 0.4% at $12.18-3/4 a bushel by 0245 GMT after falling to $12.01 on Thursday, the lowest since November 2021. The contract has lost 0.4% for the week.

Some analysts have slashed their estimates for Brazil’s soybean crop, with Agroconsult predicting 153.8 million metric tons on Thursday, but drought fears have nevertheless reduced and bumper harvests are expected elsewhere in South America such as Argentina.

Argentina’s soybean plantings are nearly complete for the current season, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said, noting significant moisture levels.

Commodity funds were net buyers of Chicago corn, wheat and soybeans on Thursday, traders said. However, speculators still hold net short positions in all three.

CBOT corn Cv1 was up 0.1% at $4.44-1/4 a bushel after hitting $4.37 on Thursday, the lowest since December 2020. The contract has dropped 0.6% from last Friday’s close, and is set for its sixth consecutive weekly decline.

Wheat Wv1 was 0.1% higher at $5.86 a bushel after slipping to a seven-week low of $5.73-1/4 on Thursday. It was down 1.6% this week.

India’s corn exports have almost ground to a halt since December due to a rally in local prices on strong demand from the poultry and ethanol industry, dealers said.

Consultancy Strategie Grains lowered its estimate for soft wheat production in the European Union this year by more than 2 million metric tons to 122.7 million tons, mainly due to a cut in Germany, where less area was sown.

Wheat shipments via the Suez Canal fell by almost 40% in the first half of January to 0.5 million metric tons due to attacks in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, the World Trade Organization said.

Ukrainian maritime grain exports are expected to fall by around 20% in January from the previous month due to the crisis in the Red Sea and the New Year holidays, a government official said.

China approved additional varieties of genetically modified soybeans and corn while expanding their planting areas nationwide to improve food security and reduce imports.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Peter Hobson; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Subhranshu Sahu)