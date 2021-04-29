AMS Global Group sets sail for the Mediterranean

Marine consulting and safety specialists AMS Global Group is opening a hub in Malta in partnership with integrated logistics support and services group, Medserv plc.

AMS Global Group will offer its full range of services from the Malta Freeport at the Port of Marsaxlokk from 1st May.

The new hub will be co-located on Medserv Energy’s five-hectare site on the port.

Neil Carr, director of AMS Global Group, said: “This move will enable the company to service new and existing clients, particularly those operating in the Mediterranean and the Middle East via the Suez Canal.

“Our collaboration with Medserv at the Malta Freeport offers AMS Global Group a significant opportunity for global expansion.

“The strategic location offers AMS Global Group an ideal launchpad to deliver our trusted services to oil and gas clients wherever they might dock.”

Karl Bartolo, CEO at Medserv plc, said: “The AMS services complement our service lines here at Medserv and increase the service offering to our offshore energy clients.”

Source: AMS Global Group