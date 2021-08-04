AMSA – Focused inspection campaign – Safety Of Navigation

Every year the club sees several navigation related incidents which have a potential to become high value claims and impact safety of life and property and damage to environment and reputation. These incidents are not limited to any specific ship-type and can have a catastrophic ramification.

Standard club promotes and encourages members to develop a robust safety culture which prioritizes safe navigation by having clear procedures, purposeful training and a reliable assessment process irrespective of the ship type.

AMSA has announced a Focused Inspection Campaign (FIC) on safety of navigation.

The purpose of the focused inspection campaign is to determine:

the level of compliance with the safety of navigation requirements of International Conventions.

the familiarity of the master and officers with their processes for ensuring safety of navigation

AMSA Marine notice 4/2021 provides information about the FIC which will run from 1 Aug 2021 to 30 Sep 2021. AMSA surveyors will undertake the FIC in conjunction with a normal port or Flag State Control inspection.

Source: The Standard Club