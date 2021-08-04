Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Marine Insurance P&I Club News / AMSA – Focused inspection campaign – Safety Of Navigation

AMSA – Focused inspection campaign – Safety Of Navigation

in Marine Insurance P&I Club News 04/08/2021

Every year the club sees several navigation related incidents which have a potential to become high value claims and impact safety of life and property and damage to environment and reputation. These incidents are not limited to any specific ship-type and can have a catastrophic ramification.

Standard club promotes and encourages members to develop a robust safety culture which prioritizes safe navigation by having clear procedures, purposeful training and a reliable assessment process irrespective of the ship type.

AMSA has announced a Focused Inspection Campaign (FIC) on safety of navigation.

The purpose of the focused inspection campaign is to determine:

  • the level of compliance with the safety of navigation requirements of International Conventions.
  • the familiarity of the master and officers with their processes for ensuring safety of navigation

AMSA Marine notice 4/2021 provides information about the FIC which will run from 1 Aug 2021 to 30 Sep 2021. AMSA surveyors will undertake the FIC in conjunction with a normal port or Flag State Control inspection.
Source: The Standard Club

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2021 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software