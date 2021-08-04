AMSA – Focused inspection campaign – Safety Of Navigation
Every year the club sees several navigation related incidents which have a potential to become high value claims and impact safety of life and property and damage to environment and reputation. These incidents are not limited to any specific ship-type and can have a catastrophic ramification.
Standard club promotes and encourages members to develop a robust safety culture which prioritizes safe navigation by having clear procedures, purposeful training and a reliable assessment process irrespective of the ship type.
AMSA has announced a Focused Inspection Campaign (FIC) on safety of navigation.
The purpose of the focused inspection campaign is to determine:
- the level of compliance with the safety of navigation requirements of International Conventions.
- the familiarity of the master and officers with their processes for ensuring safety of navigation
AMSA Marine notice 4/2021 provides information about the FIC which will run from 1 Aug 2021 to 30 Sep 2021. AMSA surveyors will undertake the FIC in conjunction with a normal port or Flag State Control inspection.
Source: The Standard Club