AMSC ASA – First quarter 2024 results

AMSC ASA announces results for the first quarter ending 31 March 2024.

HIGHLIGHTS

On 16 January 2024 AMSC completed its NOK 1.0 bn contribution in kind of 100% of the shares in Offshore Leasing I AS (“OSL1”) against a 21.1% shareholding in Solstad Maritime Holding AS (“Solstad Maritime”). The book gain on the sale of OSL1 during Q1 2024 was NOK 370.4 million.

During Q1 2024, AMSC recognized its share of profit of NOK 25.1 million relating to its investment in Solstad Maritime.

Declared Q1 2024 dividend of NOK 0.55 per share.

AMSC has elected to change its presentation and functional currency from USD to NOK as it better represents the current business exposure.

AMSC CEO, Pål Lothe Magnussen comments, “We are pleased to bring the sale of Offshore Leasing 1 AS to a financial close and are excited about the prospects of our investment in Solstad Maritime Holding. The outlook for offshore energy activities continues to strengthen with increasing global E&P spending in combination with increased activity within offshore wind. We continue to evaluate investment opportunities and effective capital allocation alternatives, with the aim to continue to make attractive quarterly distributions”.

