AMSC ASA – Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

AMSC ASA announces results for the fourth quarter ending 31 December 2024.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Announced a special dividend of NOK 3.9255 per share to be classified as return of paid in capital.

Announced intention to distribute Solstad Maritime shares in conjunction with a Solstad Maritime stock exchange listing.

Announced intention to liquidate and delist AMSC once distribution of Solstad Maritime shares is completed.

Net profit for the period of NOK 329.0 million.

Expect to receive NOK 45.7 million in dividends from Solstad Maritime during Q1 2025.

AMSC CEO, Pål Lothe Magnussen comments, “We are pleased to see Solstad Maritime moving towards a listing on Oslo Stock Exchange and believe AMSC shareholder value is maximized by giving our shareholders direct ownership in Solstad Maritime and distribute all cash from AMSC. AMSC has been a successful dividend distributor over the past years returning more than NOK 67 per share in cash dividends in addition to the Solstad Maritime shares. Although this is the end of the journey for AMSC, we believe direct exposure to the Solstad Maritime share will be an excellent opportunity for AMSC shareholders to create value going forward”.

Source: AMSC ASA