Reference is made to the stock exchange notice on 1 March 2023 following information from Kistefos AS and Kistefos Investments AS (together “Kistefos”) to the Chairman and CEO of AMSC ASA that Kistefos is considering initiating a lawsuit against the Chairman and the CEO.

AMSC ASA has received a similar letter from Kistefos. AMSC ASA maintains that any such lawsuit would be without merit.

Source: AMSC ASA