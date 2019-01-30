Amsterdam: Cybersecurity Programme launched to increase the port’s resilience

The Netherlands is one of the world’s top three countries affected by cyber attacks. Ports are particularly vulnerable, as they have a wide range of information systems and their data is used by many different parties. This is the reason why Port of Amsterdam has launched a Cybersecurity Programme to increase the port community’s digital resilience.

Information systems contain valuable information that makes them an appealing target for cybercrime. Every company needs to have implemented basic cybersecurity controls such as an awareness programme, segregation of networks, timely installations of security updates and a multi-layered security approach. Port of Amsterdam attaches importance to the proactive involvement of companies in the port area in joint efforts to improve cyber resilience. Port of Amsterdam has developed a Cybersecurity Programme to further this goal.

CYREN network

The Programme comprises two important elements, a hotline and the CYREN network (Cyber ​​Resilient North Sea Canal Area). The CYREN network collects information about cyber threats and shares this with the affiliated companies. The hotline provides these companies timely and effective information about potential cyber attacks in the North Sea Canal Area. Companies can contact the hotline when a situation occurs that could impact the port region. The hotline is staffed by the Harbour Master’s Division.

Cyber resilience

Marleen van de Kerkhof, Harbour Master of Port of Amsterdam and initiator of Port of Amsterdam’s Cybersecurity Programme: ‘Data flows and chains are increasingly being linked together and made available to a broad public on the Internet. This offers both opportunities and substantial challenges for information security. An attack on a customer’s or supplier’s information system not only impacts the company, but can often also affect all other companies in its surroundings and disrupt shipping operations: cyber incidents are not limited by physical boundaries. Rapidly sharing the latest information about threats, incidents and perspectives for action increases the cyber resilience of the entire port region.’

Recognised programme

CYREN has been recognised by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy through the Digital Trust Center. Several companies and organisations make an active contribution to the development of the CYREN network in the North Sea Canal Area.

Source: Port Of Amsterdam