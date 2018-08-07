Amsterdam port transhipments down but more cruise ships visit

International seagoing goods transport fell by 5.1% to 49.4 million tonnes in the first half of 2018 in Amsterdam and the adjoining North Sea canal ports of IJmuiden, Beverwijk and Zaanstad. Amsterdam is the fourth-largest port in Europe.

At the same time, the number of ocean cruise ships visiting Amsterdam in the first half of the year totaled 74 (compared to 53 in the previous year).

The number of river cruise ships rose to 1,272 in the first half of 2018 (+25%), compared to 1,015 in the first half of 2017. Transhipments in the Amsterdam seaport itself fell by 4.8% to 40.2 million tones the port authority said in a statement.

There was a sharp decline in transshipment of coal (-25.5% to 6.4 million tones) and oil products (-6.7% at 22,1 million tones) as the green energy transition begins to bite.

In IJmuiden, transhipments fell by 4.4% to 9.3 million tonnes while Beverwijk registered an 18.6% decline to 282,000 tonnes. In Zaanstad transhipment fell 59.3% to 84,000 tonnes.

There were significant increases to offset the decline in these cargo flows. Transhipment of other dry bulk cargo in Amsterdam was up 16.8% to 5.2 million tonnes due to much higher imports of construction materials such as sand and gravel.

The number of sea-going vessels calling at the North Sea Canal ports was 6.2% higher at 3,938.

