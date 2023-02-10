An internal partner for the digital transition

The biggest challenge to implementing digital change can often be shifting the mindset of users and overcoming barriers to adoption. At S5 Agency World (S5), we combine industry knowledge with technical expertise to create and supply software that is tailored to our clients in the shipping industry. Our solutions help to minimise pushback and ensure tools are used as intended to deliver the desired results.

Digitalisation can help ship operators to reduce the time a vessel spends in port, as well as reduce the costs and emissions associated with any delays; our all-inclusive solution does just that. Ensuring solutions have the capabilities to integrate and speak to other internal and external platforms is critical in making operations more efficient and digital transitions worthwhile.

Adoption by design

Interpersonal skills are highly valued by ship operating companies, knowledge and experience of seafaring are prized, and shore-based staff are often ex-seafarers themselves. But this does not mean that better-digitalised processes cannot benefit these relationships. Telling someone over the phone that they will receive a confirmation email contains a risk. Telling them you are toggling the button in a piece of hub software, which they can see on their own machine, does not.

There are business benefits to digitalisation that some employees might not recognise or care about. Change is challenging for lots of employees, and introducing new technology in the wrong way can create resistance among teams that slows adoption and could hamper business growth. For a successful IT transition, businesses should work with an expert that combines knowledge of digital systems with knowledge of employees’ jobs to design software and an implementation process that will encourage adoption.

Applying sector expertise

As a specialist in port services and expert in both cargo and vessel owner sectors, S5 understands our clients’ businesses. Across our global network of more than 360 offices, we know and have experience of what vessels and crews need in different ports around the world. We understand the everyday problems your teams face, and we understand the information management needs to help solve problems, identify value in the business and drive performance.

Any legacy IT system may not be suited to the world that ship operators face today. Ports introduce new requirements all the time, regulations change, and data is becoming ever more valuable. If a legacy IT system does not capture important data or make it easy to access then the IT system could be causing inefficiencies – with knock-on effects that include longer port calls, increased emissions and frustrated employees.

Businesses often invest in IT infrastructure incrementally as capital allows. Investing and making decisions over a period of time forces compromises into a system. We typically hear from clients that the system they previously invested in does not work in the way they intended, but that was all that was on offer at the time.

Technology to suit the business and its people

Smoothing the transition to an efficient digital organisation requires a partner who can provide a technology solution that suits the organisation and the people that work in it. S5’s consultants start with these twin needs up front. The solution they design to meet the needs of the individual company can also then accommodate legacy software where economically or operationally necessary.

We live in times where the shipping industry is evolving and must continue to do so. In every sector, customers and suppliers are focusing on reducing their impact on the planet, delivering more sustainable and efficient services, and expecting the same of their partners in the value chain. Digitalisation enables change and growth, so ensuring staff are comfortable with the IT systems they use is the right place to start.

Digital upsides

Embracing digital change as an organisation can lead to significant operational changes. While shipping companies typically expect staff to work on rigid shifts, digital technology can make the information and tools staff need to do their jobs available to them anywhere and at any time. They can then hand off work to colleagues knowing that all critical information is easily available and accessible.

By making it easier to share and access information, digitalisation can even solve the problem of hiring for the next generation of shore staff, especially in countries where seafaring is no longer a major career choice. Digitalisation increases transparency and makes the job easier for a new hirer to understand even if they have never been to sea. It also makes it easier for experienced ex-seafarers to share their knowledge with junior colleagues.

Digitalisation also makes it easier for S5 to apply our IT skills, sector knowledge and approach to deliver tailored solutions to our clients as an internal partner to the organisation. It makes it easier to create smooth digital transitions that eliminate disruption, increase transparency and deliver efficiencies on port calls to boost sustainability for vessel operators.

Source: S5 Agency World