Anaklia Deep Sea Port & Chinese Port Lianyungang Sign Memorandum of Cooperation

The Anaklia Development Consortium (ADC) hosted representatives of one of the most important Chinese ports, Lianyungang. They also met with management of the multinational corporation ‘Cosco Shipping Lines.’

Representatives of the “Cosco Shipping Lines” visited Anaklia, where they are acquainted with the port area and the works performed in detail.

ADC and Lienungung Ports signed a Memorandum of Cooperation. The document was signed by the Director General of the Consortium, Levan Akhvlediani, and the President of Lianyungang Port Holdings Group , Zhu Xiangyang.

The Lianyungang Port is located in East China and is one of the largest trade and industrial centers in the country. By 2020, the Lianyungang Port is expected to increase container cargo by 120 million tons.

“Anaklia will play an important role in increasing the cargo throughout the region,” said Zhu Xiangyang, President of Lianyungang Port Holdings Group. “It will be an important partner for Lianyungang. We decided to set up a working group of representatives of both parties, which are capable of negotiating future partnership opportunities between the two ports. Lianyungang is also to monitor the development of the free economic zone in Anaklia.”

ADC introduced the details of the project and held talks with the management team of Cosco Shipping Lines, headed by Consortium Director Levan Akhvlediani in the Port of Anaklia. Cosco Shipping Lines, whose head office is located in Shanghai, specializes in container transportation and related services. In 2017, the company’s services covered 355 routes and 267 ports and its capacity was 1 800 000 TEU.

Dimitry Kumsishvili, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia hosted the delegation visiting Georgia from the People’s Republic of China and introduced the country’s infrastructure and economic potential in detail.

At the meeting, the Minister emphasized the importance of Anaklia Deep Sea Port for the development of the Middle Corridor.

Source: Georgia Today