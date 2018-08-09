Analysis: ADNOC, QP crude OSP cuts insufficient amid light crude glut

Recent OSP cuts from major Middle East producers such as UAE and Qatar would be insufficient to keep their crude grades competitive in Asia as the region experiences significant inflows of arbitraged light crude grades, crude oil traders said this week.

“ADNOC [OSP cuts] are not enough,” one Singapore-based crude trader said.

“OSPs all look like they [were] cut less [than required] on mediums, for ADNOC and Qatar especially,” a China-based trader said.

This sentiment was echoed throughout the market.

Competitive arbitrage flows from the US, Europe and Africa to Asia in recent months have given buyers in the region a variety of options to pick from, market sources said.

“There is lot of competition from US barrels and European arb,” a South Korean crude trader said.

Traders S&P Global Platts spoke with quoted delivered prices for arbitrage crudes which were cheaper than similar quotes for comparable light-medium sour crude grades such as Abu Dhabi’s Murban or Qatar’s Land grade.

“Light crudes such as WTI Midlands to West Coast India were [being priced at] Dubai plus around 50 cents/b earlier, now it has increased to Dubai plus around $2/b on a CFR basis,” a fourth trader said.

“CPC Blend to North Asia on an arrival basis is currently being valued at 50 cents/b to $1/b premiums over Dated Brent,” a fifth trader said.

“Against Dubai, that would be a premium of high-$1s/b or low-$2s/b,” the trader said.

To compare with sour crude grades, traders will look at similar differentials for grades such as Murban or Qatar Land against Dubai, using the latest OSPs as a baseline.

ADNOC set the latest Murban OSP at $76.30/b for July loading cargoes. Cash Dubai for the month of July averaged at $73.12/b, putting Murban at a premium of $3.18/b to Dubai.

“The Murban OSP is at a $3/b premium to Dubai on an FOB basis, plus 40 cents/b to 50 cents/b for freight,” the fourth trader said.

“There is ample supply for lights,” a sixth trading source said of the situation.

“The OSPs are not really out of touch with [earlier] expectations, Saudis followed their methodology, and ADNOC and QP followed theirs,” he said. However, the trader added that the latter did not factor in other current variables that would affect the prices of their crude grades.

Source: Platts